TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A bill that would designate strawberry shortcake — when topped by a healthy dollop of whipped cream — as Florida’s state dessert is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite initial objections from fans of Key lime pie, already the state’s official pie.

The House voted 109-4 on Friday to approve what would become the 44th state symbol (SB 1006).

The proposal highlights the thousands of acres of strawberries grown each year, particularly in the Plant City area. Part of a brief debate on the bill included puns about the “sweet” nature of the proposal and how issues have been “patched” up with the Key lime pie caucus.

But House sponsor Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, said the bill is about pushing back on Mexico and other areas that are trying to take over the agriculture industry.

“Our strawberry industry and, quite frankly, our seasonal fruits and vegetables in this state, have been under attack in a way that if it stays on the same path in the next 10 years, we’ll really have to wonder if we’re going to have domestic food supply here,” McClure said.

If the bill is signed by DeSantis, the state dessert would join other symbols including a state flag, state rodeo, state fiddle contest, state fruit, state reptile and state wildflower.

The Senate voted 36-0 in January to approve the proposal.

