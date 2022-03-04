MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon following a double shooting in Miami Gardens.
Police said it happened in the area of NE 19th Avenue and 166th Street.READ MORE: Lolita Will No Longer Be On Display At The Miami Seaquarium
One person suffered wounds to the leg and was taken to a local hospital and the other person, who was shot in the chest, had to be airlifted.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Beach, South Beach, Enact New Safety Rules For Spring Break
No other details were known.
Police continue to investigate.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Windy Weekend, Temperatures Heating Up Next Week
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.