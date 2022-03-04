CRISIS IN UKRAINEUkraine Accuses Russia of "Nuclear Terror"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Double Shooting, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon following a double shooting in Miami Gardens.

Police said it happened in the area of NE 19th Avenue and 166th Street.

READ MORE: Lolita Will No Longer Be On Display At The Miami Seaquarium

One person suffered wounds to the leg and was taken to a local hospital and the other person, who was shot in the chest, had to be airlifted.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Beach, South Beach, Enact New Safety Rules For Spring Break

No other details were known.

Police continue to investigate.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Windy Weekend, Temperatures Heating Up Next Week

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team