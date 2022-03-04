MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to spend a full day unplugging from technology.
‘National Day of Unplugging’ runs sundown to sundown Friday to Saturday.READ MORE: Florida School Testing Changes Get Senate Approval
Here’s the idea: unplug from your smartphones, TV’s, and other screens and make some space for other things.
Read a physical book or a newspaper – remember those?
Have a conversation uninterrupted by technology, go for a hike, clean out your closets.READ MORE: Florida Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Plan
It’s up to you.
It might feel strange to leave your phone at home, but give it a try.
Once you get back on technology, you can post about your experience with the social media hashtag “National Day of Unplugging.”Taste Of The Town: Jatto Dishing Out Delicious Peruvian Cuisine With A Twist In Wynwood