By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to spend a full day unplugging from technology.

‘National Day of Unplugging’ runs sundown to sundown Friday to Saturday.

Here’s the idea: unplug from your smartphones, TV’s, and other screens and make some space for other things.

Read a physical book or a newspaper – remember those?

Have a conversation uninterrupted by technology, go for a hike, clean out your closets.

It’s up to you.

It might feel strange to leave your phone at home, but give it a try.

Once you get back on technology, you can post about your experience with the social media hashtag “National Day of Unplugging.”

