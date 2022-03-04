MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Southwest Miami-Dade family is in disbelief after they say their adorable eight-month-old cat was shot.

“It’s horrible for our family, this is our two kids’ pet,” saID Alexis Rodriguez, owner.

“There’s some fragments from the bullet that were left behind, but the bone basically shattered.”

Rodriguez believes his cat was shot with a pellet gun.

That pellet is still lodged inside her, as seen from x-rays taken.

She’s now recovering at home.

Rodriguez called police about this.

‘We wanted to make sure the community knows what happens, we wanted to make a report in case we can find who did it,” added Rodriguez.

The cat will be heading back to the vet in a few days to make sure she is healing well.