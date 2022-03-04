MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Doral mom is facing aggravated child abuse charges after being accused of hurting her 3-year-old daughter.

Police said authorities became aware of the alleged abuse when Veronica Sanchez, 31, took her child to the hospital to treat a head injury.

Once at the hospital, authorities said the child was evaluated and she was found to have 15 fractures to her body, both old and new, and various bruises around her body.

The doctor who attended the child said her fractures could not have been self-inflicted. He also believed the victim had a bite mark and possible cigerette burn scars on her back.

Police were contacted and Sanchez told them that the child had injured herself.

She did tell police, according to the arrest report, that on one occasion she had grabbed the child and pushed her against a wall. Additionally, she said on another occasion she had slammed the child against the victim’s mattress.

The arrest report said Sanchez did this out of frustration with the child’s behavior.

Sanchez denied biting and advised the injury to the victim’s back was caused by the victim’s nails.

Sanchez told police that she had seen the child injure herself in the last couple of months, but did not seek medical treatment because she was afraid the police and the Department of Children and Families would be called.

Sanchez is facing charges including aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.