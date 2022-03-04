MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnaval on the Mile returns Saturday and Sunday with a weekend-long music and art festival in the heart of Coral Gables.

Organizers said the event will showcase an eclectic mix of more than 100 fine artists, along with two stages packed with more than 20 musical performers throughout the free, weekend-long celebration.

Of course, there will be plenty of food as well.

Families are urged to bring their children to the KidzNook to enjoy interactive games, art and crafts by Kiddos Magazine and special performances by area students throughout the weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event takes place on Miracle Mile, between SW 42nd Ave. & SW 37nd Avenue.

On Saturday and Sunday, it goes from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Organizers said there would be several street closures to accommodate the event beginning Friday at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.