CRISIS IN UKRAINEUkraine Accuses Russia of "Nuclear Terror"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE  (CBSMiami) — A Pembroke Pines woman is the state’s newest millionaire thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Esmeralda Zelaya, 66, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

READ MORE: 47 Tons Of Debris Removed From Lower Florida Keys Shorelines

Zelaya bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

READ MORE: Police Investigate Double Shooting In Miami Gardens

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

 

MORE NEWS: Doral Mom Faces Aggravated Child Abuse Charges After Hospital Staff Find 15 Fractures On 3-Year-Old Child

 

CBSMiami.com Team