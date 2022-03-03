POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A reckless driver, doing doughnuts on a South Florida golf course, is now in police custody.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was spotted driving on the green of the Palm Aire Country Club golf course at 2600 N. Palm Aire Drive in Pompano Beach around 11:18 a.m.
When a worker confronted him, investigators say, a fight broke out, leaving the worker with minor injuries.
The worker was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver, who has not been identified yet, was taken into custody.
BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.