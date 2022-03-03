MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The start of Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial has been delayed yet again.

Miami judge Diana Vizcaino accepted Lyle’s request to postpone the trial of the popular Mexican soap opera actor and set a new hearing for June 23.

The trial, which was scheduled for the week of March 14, was delayed until July 5.

This is the sixth postponement since the judicial process began in April 2019.

Lyle, 35, is accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Back in March of 2019, Lyle was captured on surveillance video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running towards Hernandez.

Lyle reains on house arrest until the start of the trial.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse.” He also stars in a Netflix drama called “Yankee.”

