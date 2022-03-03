MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother is facing charges after police say she attacked her child’s teacher during a parent-teacher conference.
Investigators say 34-year-old Stephanie Armas struck that teacher after she reportedly told Armas "you need to learn how to raise your child."
Apparently, they were discussing issues her son was having with other students at Palmetto Middle School in Pinecrest.
Armas was arrested the following day.
In a statement released to CBS4, the district said:
“The Miami-Dade County Public Schools community, including employees and visitors, is reminded to do its part by serving as positive role models for the students of this District, and avoid disrupting the safe and positive learning environment that is expected at all of our schools.”