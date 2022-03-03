MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are on the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman and remains on the loose.
The attack took place on February 27 in the NW 3700 block of NW 1 Street, at approximately 4:50a.m.READ MORE: Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Trend
According to the victim, she was in the area when the suspect approached her from behind, dragged her, and forcefully sexually assaulted her behind a building, said police.
After the assault, the victim ran to a nearby business and called 911.READ MORE: Reckless Driver Arrested After Doing Doughnuts On Pompano Beach Golf Course
The suspect, seen in video released by Miami Police, is described as a white male, in his 30’s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, short brown curly hair, full beard, and tattoos on both arms. The suspect left in a newer model silver Chevy Malibu.
MORE NEWS: Group To Help Keep Miami Beach Clean For Turtle Nesting Season As New Rules Go Into Effect
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6700. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.