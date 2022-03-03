CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian Troops Intensify Offensive But Ukrainians Aren't Back Down
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been charged with attempting to murder FBI task force officers.

Police said 21-year-old James Mills Junior opened fire at a vehicle with two officers inside.

It happened back in January off Southwest 116th Avenue in Homestead.

The officers were not hit.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

