MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man has been charged with attempting to murder FBI task force officers.
Police said 21-year-old James Mills Junior opened fire at a vehicle with two officers inside.
It happened back in January off Southwest 116th Avenue in Homestead.
The officers were not hit.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.