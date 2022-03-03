MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered Thursday morning all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport.
Effective immediately, I have ordered all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport.
— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 3, 2022
On Tuesday, the mayor tweeted that Miami-Dade County is standing firm in its support of President Biden’s decision to ban Russian airplanes from U.S. airspace, including Miami International Airport.
Levine Cava said her administration is ready to work with the Biden administration to aide the Ukrainian people however we can.
Last week, she directed county department directors to conduct a complete review of all Miami-Dade County contracts within their purview to confirm that none are connected to Russian business interests of any sort.