MARGATE (CBSMiami) — Everyone is safe following a house fire in Margate which could be seen from miles away.
Firefighters arrived quickly and put out the fire after everyone inside managed to make it out safely.
A viewer sent in a photo of plumes of smoke drifting into the air.
