TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With unanimous support, the Florida House on Wednesday passed what Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, called the “coolest tax package” he’s seen produced by the House.

The wide-ranging package (HB 7071) is topped by four proposed sales-tax “holidays.”

The House wants to offer a 14-day tax holiday in late July and early August on back-to-school items such as clothes, school supplies and personal computers; a 14-day holiday in late May and early June to prepare for hurricane season; a seven-day holiday around Independence Day to encourage people to be more active; and a seven-day holiday around Labor Day on tools and other work equipment.

“I think there is something in the tax package here for everyone regardless of how you feel,” House Ways & Means Chairman Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, said.

“It’s consumer-friendly. It is business-friendly. It’s pro-energy efficiency friendly.

It’s probably the first time that the AFL-CIO and the NFIB (the National Federation of Independent Business) have been on the same side of a bill.”

Additional sales-tax breaks would be offered on baby clothes; diapers; children’s books; Energy Star refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters; impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors; new mobile homes and admissions to Formula One Grand Prix races.

Among other things, the package includes a proposal — inspired by last year’s collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside — to provide tax relief to property owners affected by a sudden and unforeseen collapse of a residential building.

Another proposal would provide a break for homesteaded property made unlivable for 30 days or more by future catastrophic events.

The House will negotiate with the Senate on a final tax package in the coming days.

The House proposal would exceed $325 million, though economists have not estimated the amounts of every part of the proposal.

