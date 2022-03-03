TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has made a major step in her battle against breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.
"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," DeSantis said in a video address.
“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this,” said the governor. “I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery.”
The first lady's cancer diagnosis was announced in October.
In revealing the good news on Thursday, Casey DeSantis also had encouraging words for others.
“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”
A former Jacksonville television personality, Casey DeSantis has played a high-profile role in her husband's administration, particularly on issues such as mental-health services.
Casey DeSantis is a mother of three young children.