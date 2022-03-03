TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Thursday showing that 2,554 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, continuing a steady trend of declining hospitalizations.
The number was down from 2,663 inpatients with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Also, the data showed that 427 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down slightly from 431 on Wednesday.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in January and December because of the highly contagious omicron variant spreading across the state. But cases and hospitalizations have steadily declined during the past month.
