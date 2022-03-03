This man is wanted by Miami Police for burglarizing the home of a woman with dementia. (Courtesy: Miami Police)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police burglary detectives need help identifying a man who entered the home of a woman who suffers from dementia and stole several guns, cash and credit cards.

It happened on January 31 around 1:55pm at a home in the 200 block of SW 38 Court.

Police say the homeowner was at work and his mother who suffers from dementia was home alone.

The woman, police say, was in the front porch when she was approached by the suspect who asked, in Spanish, if he could use the bathroom.

She allowed the suspect to enter the house thinking it was a family member. After the suspect used the bathroom, he went inside the victim’s bedroom and took several items from the nightstand and three firearms.

Then, he calmly walked out of the house and got into a white Ford utility work truck parked nearby.

When the victim got home, he noticed three of his guns were stolen. He also noticed several of his credit cards were also missing. He then reviewed surveillance footage which captured the suspect entering and exiting the residence.

Based on surveillance footage, the suspect arrived and left in an older model white Ford F-350 utility truck.

The suspect is a white Hispanic male, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 200 lbs., wearing aqua-colored facial covering, a white ball cap, a construction vest, and tan long shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.