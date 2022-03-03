(Getty Images)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off Key West.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, they alerted local authorities at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday that a single-engine Vans RV-12 was missing.READ MORE: Florida Wildlife Officials Agree To Around-The-Clock Alligator Hunting
The aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale with a possible destination of Key West.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Orders Russian Flags Removed At Miami International Airport
Two people were reportedly on board.
No other details have been released.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Man Steals Guns, Cash, Credit Cards From Home Of Woman With Dementia