By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off Key West.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, they alerted local authorities at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday that a single-engine Vans RV-12 was missing.

The aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale with a possible destination of Key West.

Two people were reportedly on board.

No other details have been released.

