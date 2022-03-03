CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian Troops Intensify Offensive But Ukrainians Aren't Back Down
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is putting out a call for help, asking for qualified, dedicated people to become 911 operators.

If you are looking for a job, BSO is looking to hire dozens of 911 call takers.

To qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.

BSO said recruitment efforts are underway to fill these vacant positions.

Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.

Click here to apply for the job.

