MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National Football League prospects came to the NFL combine in Indianapolis looking for a Hollywood ending. Their dreams of making it to the league are closer and closer to coming true.

“Wherever I go, it’s going to be a movie,” said Charleston Rambo, former Hurricanes receiver.

“I’m the top. I didn’t come here for no reason. I’m the top of the list,” added Rambo.

Rambo said he’s the best wide-out here and is there to let opposing defenders that his movie is going to be a horror flick and his Texas Chainsaw Massacre tattoo is just the trailer.

“Guys, and scouts, and medical people, they’ve been looking at my tat on front of my right shin. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Whatever DB is in front of me, will get slayed and I want to make sure he feels me and knows who Rambo is at the end of the day.”

If QB D’Eriq King’s story turned into some sort of movie script it would be a redemption story after injuries cut his time short with the canes.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been watching the combine my whole life, so being here is surreal. It’s a long process. we do things every single hour of the day, but it’s a really good process and I’m excited to be here ready to go,” said King.

King said he’s finally healthy and doing anything to get into the NFL, including considering a position change to wide receiver.

“You know having multiple NFL teams see me at receiver or quarterback, so I just want to come out here and show I can do both. Going to the East-West Shrine Game.”

“I got to meet with a lot of teams out there. I got to meet with a lot of teams out here at the combine.”

“Just listen to them talk and help me and my agent decide. I dont think it’s ever been done before: Guys doing quarterback and receiver at the combine.”

“A lot of guys do it at pro day. I want to show teams I’m competitive right. I want to do whatever I can to show that I have value.