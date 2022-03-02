MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians with Ukraine ties are once again rallying to show support for their home country.

“They say the night is the scariest time,” said Arten Holub talking about are his father, mother, and sister who live in eastern Ukraine, in an area being hit hard by Russian troops.

“For the last three nights, I’ve been sleeping in the basement on the ground just in case a bum falls during the night,” added Holub.

A threat that is all too real, as one of those bombs has already destroyed several houses in his hometown, and in a video, she shared with CBS4, you can see some of that destruction and Holub said each day the war continues he’s more and more on edge.

“During the day, I’m reading the news all the time before going to sleep. I’m reading the news, right now, I can open my phone and there will be a message like the bum fall,” added Holub, who was among the protestors who gathered on Biscayne Boulevard just north of Aventura Mall to voice their opposition to the war and stand with their loved ones in Ukraine.

But not all in the group were of Ukrainian heritage, Holub’s girlfriend and several other protesters including the organizer, Stan Islad are of Russian descent.

“I’m here to show that with everything that’s going on, we are brothers and sisters,” said Islad.

Those who represent both countries in the war stand together in America calling for peace. Holub worries his family members could be the next casualties.

“They do not say they’re not safe until Russia is leaving Ukraine,” added Holub.