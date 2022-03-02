Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (Source: WTSP)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning for T-Mobile users.
Data exposed during last year's massive T-Mobile data breach is now being found for sale on the dark web.
Moody is urging Floridians who may be affected by the breach to take steps to protect their personal information.
Those steps include signing up for an identity-theft protection service.
Also, consider placing a free credit freeze on credit reports.
Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit card in your name while the freeze is in place.
You can do this by contacting each of the three major credit card bureaus.