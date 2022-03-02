MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The stress gets high when the battery goes low. According to a new One Poll survey, one in eight Americans suffers anxiety from a low phone battery.
In fact, more than half said battery drain is a nightmare. And nearly half of respondents said losing their phone is worse than misplacing a credit card, car keys, or even a wedding ring.
The survey interviewed 2,000 smartphone users. The survey also revealed 6 out of 10 people couldn't handle being separated from their phones for a day.
Three out of ten people also stated that they never leave the house without their phones and solely rely on it for GPS or checking the weather.