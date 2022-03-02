MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are some heavy hitters headlining this years Rolling Loud Miami music festival including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future.
Other scheduled acts for the annual hip-hop festival include Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, Baby Keem, Gunna, Three 6 Mafia, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, and more.
Kendrick Lamar recently performed during the Super Bowl halftime show. Kanye West recently released his new album Donda 2, made in collaboration with Future.
At the festival last year, a huge projection screen collapsed during setup. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
This year’s festival will again held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from July 22-24.