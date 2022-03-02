MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies have responded by sanctioning wealthy individuals close to the Kremlin.
Now, a Florida teen who tracks Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plane has a new target – Russian President Vladimir Putin and wealthy Russian business leaders called oligarchs.
Recently, 19-year-old Jack Sweeney launched two new Twitter handles, @PutinJet and @RUOligarchJets. The two Twitter accounts provide updates showing nearly live locations of aircraft associated with Putin and the oligarchs.
Musk had offered Sweeny $5,000 to stop tracking him, but the teen refused and told Musk he wanted a new Tesla Model 3 instead.