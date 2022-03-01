MIAMI (CBSMiami) – March 1st marks the meteorological start of Spring but it is feeling a little more like winter South Florida style with a cool, crisp start courtesy of a cold front that moved in overnight.
Lows dropped to the low to mid-60s across much of Broward and Miami-Dade, the Keys saw the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy dense fog has reduced visibility in spots.
Highs climb to around 80 degrees in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine but it will feel less humid due to a drier air mass in the wake of the front. The rain chance remains low but Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the rain returns.
Scattered showers likely move in Wednesday morning through midday as the wind shifts from the north to the east. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
Thursday and through the weekend the breeze will build as high pressure moves into the western Atlantic and strengthens.
Temperatures will warm slightly late week. It will be milder in the mornings with low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb to the low 80s this weekend. The windy weather will likely lead to hazardous boating and beach conditions with a higher risk for rip currents.