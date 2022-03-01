MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Russia continues its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, Miami-Dade’s mayor is taking action.

On Monday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered all county departments to review their contracts to make sure that none are connected to Russian business interests of any kind.

“As the world continues to monitor Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, Miami-Dade County stands in solidarity with the people facing the effects of this unprovoked war,” said Levine Cava in a statement. “In a community like ours – built by immigrants and refugees fleeing from all corners of the globe in search of a better life, peace and democracy – we have always extended a hand to help those who come to us in need. In this spirit, we will do our part to ensure that we are part of the solution.

The mayor added that this is defining moment and we must always “defend democracy and the rights of people to live in peace. Our county must not, in good conscience, continue any business relationship that could directly or indirectly bankroll violence and war against Ukraine.”

Also on Monday, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called for the state to divest from Russian-backed entities in response to the invasion.

“Florida is a well-known hub for Russian investments, and we should do everything in our power to prevent our state’s financial activity from, directly or indirectly, aiding Russia as it wages unprovoked war against Ukraine,” Fried wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

“It is imperative that we not only speak out against these attacks on democracy but that we ensure Florida taxpayer dollars are not propping up the autocratic regime in Russia,” she continued

DeSantis, Moody, and Patronis make up the State Board of Administration which oversees state investments.