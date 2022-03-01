MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Liberty Square, the oldest and largest public housing complex in the southeast United States, got a full makeover.

From granite countertops to stainless steel appliances, even central air, the Liberty Square Redevelopment Project is providing upgraded workforce and public housing for hundreds of families in the community.

“I love it,” said Precious Johnson as she stepped into her newly built apartment for the first time.

But the day was months in the making, as Johnson was among the many Miami residents who struggled to find a place to live as rent prices soared in recent months.

“I’ve been in the process since October trying to find somewhere to live and to finally actually know that this is my place, and everything is final and I’m very ecstatic,” said Johnson.

Her new apartment is part of the Harmony at Liberty Square redevelopment. The project created 600 new housing units and replaced the 100-unit public housing developments built back in 1932, which did not have amenities like AC.

But Miami-Dade County’s director of public housing and community development say the new apartments are more than a just a building upgraded.

“This is not just bricks and mortar. Although it’s nice and it’s helpful and everyone likes air conditioning, but bottom line it’s also about how do you create a community of people to be able to have the skills to be able to make the best choices they can make about their lives,” said Michael Liu.

To make that happen, the available apartments will be divided among market-rate workforce housing and HUD housing. The development will include a lot more neighborhood enhancements.

“In addition to housing, we’re going to be bringing on an educational facility. We’re slated to bring a national grocery store, mom-and-pop retail shops, the redevelopment of 15th Avenue. So, it’s going to be a change that signifies something the community can be proud of,” said Desiree Fulker, developing manager at Lincoln Square.

And for folks like Johnson, who say the redevelopment project is a dream come true.

“The old place was a zero, this is a 10,” added Johnson.

This is phase three of the nine phase project. When done it will create 1,200 workforce and public housing for the community.