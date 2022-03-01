TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The House and Senate continued Tuesday to disagree on the length of an extension for the Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency.

Without a change in state law, the agency would be repealed Oct. 1, 2023. The Senate last month passed a measure (SB 434) to extend that “sunset” date to Oct. 1, 2031.

But the House has supported an extension to Oct. 1, 2028. The House took up the Senate bill Tuesday and changed it to use the 2028 date.

The House could approve the revised bill Wednesday and sent it back to the Senate. Some former House leaders questioned the need to spend tax dollars on marketing a state filled with natural attractions and such things as theme parks.

But Visit Florida has drawn praise for its work to market the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, House bill sponsor Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach, called the tourism-marketing agency “an integral part of the state of Florida.”

