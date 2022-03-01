MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – As the calendar turns to March, an important time for NFL front offices is upon us.

These are the days that lead to wins in December and January. Free agency and preparing for the draft are areas of focus for the Dolphins. With the new coaching staff in place and coach Mike McDaniel settling in, there are big decisions to be made.

Will He Stay or Will He Go

There are some decisions to make on offense as free agency gets closer.

Mike Gesicki tops the list. The Dolphins can use one of their designations to tag the tight end and keep him. If he doesn’t get the franchise or transition tag, it’s likely Gesicki will be an ex-Dolphin. He’s one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL but struggles in blocking.

New coach Mike McDaniel runs an offense that needs the tight end to block thus the question mark surrounding Gesicki staying in South Florida.

Another factor in the tight end equation is Hunter Long. The Dolphins drafted him in the 3rd round last year but he didn’t see the field much as a rookie. The new staff has some up-close insight on Long as offensive line coach Matt Applebaum was hired from Boston College where Long played. Tight end is a key spot in the zone run scheme Miami will employ and having the right personnel is a big factor.

Running Back

Decisions must also be made at running back. Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay are both free agents and the Dolphins will completely overhaul their offense. Both were picked up in the middle of last season. Johnson ran well and perhaps sticks around but as with the tight end position, running backs need certain skills to fit this offense.

Mock Drafts

For what they’re worth two months in advance of the draft, many projections have the Dolphins picking an offensive tackle with their first-round selection.

A big factor is McDaniel making decisions on how many current offensive linemen are salvageable and can fit the system. There are numerous high draft picks on the roster that so far haven’t performed up to projections. That doesn’t mean they still can’t. Either way, one would think that the team’s high draft choices will be used to help the offense.

Receiver help is badly needed. In the 1st or 2nd round getting an explosive player opposite Jaylen Waddle will give Tua Tagovailoa weapons to have a chance to succeed.