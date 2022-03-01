BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Boynton Beach family is calling for the termination of an officer after they say their son was killed in a high-speed pursuit that should have never happened.

Stanley Davis III, 13, was riding his dirt bike when a police officer attempted to pull him over for reckless driving. This resulted in a chase that ultimately caused the boy to crash and die.

The officer, identified as Mark Sohn, has been involved in a total of three high-speed deadly chases that, according to attorneys, were all deemed unlawful. The victims of those pursuits: a man, a 5-year-old boy and now, most recently, a 13-year-old teenager. All of them African American.

“Had he been terminated with the prior incidents, my son would still be here with us,” says Shannon Thompson, the mother of Stanley Davis III.

From heartbreaking tragedy comes a demand for change.

“He’s not a rotten apple. He’s a symptom of illness that is happening across the country in police agencies,” says attorney Sue-Ann Robinson.

Robinson is referring to the video showing Davis being following by Sohn after having pulled out of a gas station where he had filled up his dirt bike.

“He was not committing any forcible felony and the officer had no reason to conduct a chase that endangered and subsequently took his life,” says attorney Jasmine Rand.

In the surveillance video, you can see the boy pull out of the gas station and head out of frame. Then he turns around and you can see him driving down the road as a police car follows him with its lights on. Just three blocks later, Davis is dead.

“He was chased to his death and taken away from myself and the community,” says Thompson.

“The same officer has been terrorizing my community for 20+ years,” explains Stanley Davis Jr., the father of Stanley Davis III.

In Boynton Beach, an officer is only allowed to engage in a high-speed chase if the person they’re after has committed a felony crime like murder or armed robbery. Attorney’s working this case say Officer Sohn has an extensive list of unlawful behavior.

“This is one of the worst files I’ve ever seen on an officer. One of the worst documented histories of police brutality,” says Rand.

Attorneys say they’ll be holding city officials accountable as well for looking the other way.

“No family should have to ask for the termination of someone who has the type of rap sheet – let’s call it what it is,” says Tamika D. Mallory, an activist and founder of Until Freedom.

Shannon Thompson says nothing can bring back her son, but she will fight for change in his name.

“It’s hard because that was my only child. There are so many fond memories around him. He was funny, charismatic, smart, he enjoyed life,” says Thompson.

CBS4 reached out to the Boynton Beach Police Department but have yet to hear back. March 11 marks 20 years as a police officer for Sohn. The victim’s family is calling for him to be fired before that date.

Attorneys working this case have researched and requested all of the complaints against Sohn. Here’s a full list of them:

TIMELINE

2002 – Mark Sohn hired by Boynton Beach PD.

August 16, 2002 – Neglect of duty for accidentally discharging his shotgun in police vehicle.

July 16, 2002 – Verbal counseling was issued for care of department issued equipment after he accidentally dropped his laptop computer.

October 25, 2002 – A verbal reprimand was issued for neglect of duty; for failing to respond to a backup officer after advising he was enroute and arrived twenty-three minutes later.

2003 – several document deficiencies and disciplinary issues.

January 18, 2003 – A verbal counseling was issued for violating Communication Regulations (Inappropriate Transmission Index Code 1100 # IV A). Officer Sohn on main channel responded to police dispatch when called upon, that his current location was “STONE HAITIAN DRIVE.”

February 11, 2003 – Sohn was counseled in the presence of Lt. Briganti, Sgt. Broberg and Sgt. Rodriguez, informing him that his performance as a probationary officer has not met the basic required standards to maintain his status as a full-time police officer. Officer Sohn was informed that he has two weeks to bring his deficiencies up to standards and become proactive in his policing. Officer Sohn stated that he understood and would make every effort to become proficient.

January 20, 2004 – Suspension for 57.5 hours after he and two officers participated in an illegal pursuit. Police Chief Marshall Gaze stated the officers endangered other drivers when they ignored orders to stop pursuit of a stolen vehicle

October 2004 – written reprimand for insubordination, expletive filled rant when he was approached about missing a training, became so loud one sergeant left a briefing to assist several others that reported “Sohn was getting out of hand.” The report stated he was still angry about the weeklong suspension he received for conducting chase in January 2004.

March 2007 – Rear-ended Palm Beach County Sheriff’s car when distracted.

January 9, 2009 – Violated code by having chargeable car crash.

July 19, 2010 – Unsatisfactory performance with a vehicle pursuit and apprehension- violation of pursuit policy.

September 29, 2010 – At fault car crash.

May 4, 2011 – Received written warning for unbecoming conduct.

September 29, 2011 – Got in trouble for unauthorized lighting he had installed in his vehicle.

July 1, 2012 – Cyrus Deal, Death Case, 38-Year-Old Black male. Sohn conducted high speed police chase at 100 mph. He lied when first interviewed. His supervisor Sergeant Henry Diehl stated he believed he was lying and engaged in high-speed pursuit. Eventually Officer Sohn admitted to the high-speed pursuit. When asked during investigation what crimes Cyrus Deal committed leading to pursuit he said, “nothing really.” Report stated the decision to pursue created more of a dangerous situation than if the suspect remained at large” High speed pursuit charge was sustained. Violation of pursuit policy. Suspended 11.5 hours. He sent an email stating, “I guess I will take July 5th as my suspension day so I can spend my birthday at home with my family.

October 2014 – Verbal reprimand after found to be disrespectful in an email to Maj. Suzanne Gitmo regarding K-9 partner and for not following chain of command.

May 23, 2015 – Traffic related crash with police vehicle.

June 4, 2014 – Suspended for a day for violating policy on vehicular pursuit.

October 2015 – Suspended for insubordination and intentional undermining during open roll call he was using knife blade to dig into Taser around others. He was told to put it away. He continued to take it out and refused to comply with orders. 2-day suspension initially but Major Thomas Wallace reviewed and recommended a 40-hour suspension without pay referring to 3 other incidents of insubordination. He was ultimately given 2-day suspension and a 90-day improvement plan he had to follow to remain on the force. Served suspension in November 2015.

February 13, 2016 – Jayden Reardon, Death Case, 5-Year-Old Black boy. Sohn conducted high speed pursuit, the vehicle he was pursing struck Jayden Reardon and killed him. Jayden was walking to the part with his 2-year-old brother and grandparents. Sohn conducted a high-speed chase down a narrow two lade road in residential area with nearby school. There was no IA investigation into the case…I do not know if Boynton Beach PD sustained a finding of high-speed pursuit doubtful if no investigation. Boynton Beach PD withholding evidence as ongoing case. However, I am following up to push for its release because if criminal investigation is closed and they have produced documents to Reardon then should be produced to us. There is a pending wrongful death lawsuit.

September 2017 – Patrick McFadden pulled over in Broward and was surrendering when Sohn ordered dog to attack, and he suffered permanent injury. He was found guilty of fleeing. Not investigated by Internal Affairs Unit.

October 2017 – crashed patrol vehicle while searching for robbery suspect

December 26, 2021 – Stanley Davis, III, Death Case, 13-year-old Black boy.