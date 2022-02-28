LATEST DEVELOPMENTSUkraine, Russia officials meet on Belarusian border
By Deborah Souverain
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A driver was found dead behind the wheel following a single vehicle crash early Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s office, the incident happened on South Federal Highway just north of Griffin Road in the airport district.

A silver vehicle crashed headfirst into a wall in the tunnel on South Federal Highway.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

