MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ukrainians in South Florida continued to gather to ask for help, while those who can are willing to take up arms to defend their country after it was invaded by Russia last week.

Iryna Velychko said, “We appreciate the countries that are trying to help us but it’s not enough, we need more.”

Velychko, a South Florida resident and Ukraine native, said she is devastated by the recent attacks on her country.

She describes how her loved ones are sheltering in underground bunkers.

“What has crushed me is that they were yesterday sitting under the ground but they could not sleep because the beds were jumping from the bombs they were hearing. They were texting… this is very scary. There were also kids crying and saying they didn’t want to die,” said Velychko.

But Florida International University professor G. Alexander Crowther, said all is not lost.

“The Russians underestimated the Ukrainian people and overestimated their own military capabilities. They thought this was going to be like Georgia in 2008, where they just rolled in,” said Crowther.

Crowther said many Ukrainians have taken up the charge to fight for their freedom, including the young and old.

“I have a friend whose father is 75 years old. He went out and bought himself a rifle and some body armor and he’s in a militia and the government of Ukraine is handing out rifles to whoever wants them and ammunition and everyone is reporting in and they’re getting ready to die, rather than let the Russians take their country.”

And while the people of Ukraine take up arms to defend their country, those here is South Florida continue to protest and urge the United States and international community to take action against Russia.

“We need to use all possible international leverage right now to block this country and condemn this terrorist from what he’s doing. The international community needs to help before it’s too late,” said Julia Lemesh, a Ukrainian native.