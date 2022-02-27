MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Moisture is back in South Florida with morning showers. The showers are isolated and impacting the Lower Keys and parts of Broward while the rest of the area is dry.

The morning showers end by noon, then mostly sunny skies will last through the rest of the afternoon.

Temperatures will be very warm along with humid conditions. Forecast highs for Sunday top the mid-80s.

Also, the wind is changing direction from the east to the west by late afternoon, at the same time, pop-up showers develop over inland areas in Broward and Miami-Dade.

This second round of showers will track towards the east and make it a showery Sunday night across parts of South Florida with temperatures dropping to the low 70s Sunday night.

Monday will still be warm with a few showers but a weak cold front is slowly moving closer to South Florida from the north which will bring slightly cooler temperatures by Monday night.

The front will clear South Florida on Tuesday morning with only a few showers then drier weather returns.

Cool on Tuesday morning with lows in the low and mid-60s then temperatures climb to the upper 70s making it a pleasant Tuesday afternoon with sunny skies in South Florida.

Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

A pleasant breeze from the northeast develops by mid-week as mainly dry weather continues but that breeze gets stronger through the rest of the work-week. So, windy conditions are expected by Friday with the chance of passing showers.