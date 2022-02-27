MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF kicked off the 2022 Major League Soccer Saturday evening by earning a point in what was a scoreless tie against the Chicago Fire FC.

The match, played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, saw 11 players make their MLS debuts for Inter Miami, including Heineken Man of the Match Clément Diop, who kept a clean sheet in his first start in goal for the team.

“I thought it was a brilliant game of fútbol,” said head coach Phil Neville. “I looked to my left as the game kicked off, and it was incredible, the amount of fans in that north stand. It didn’t look like there was a spare seat up there, and the confetti reminded me of a Boca-River Plate type game.”

Here is the lineup Neville used to open the season: Diop started in goal; DeAndre Yedlin, Jairo Quinteros, Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey and Academy product Noah Allen lined up in defense; Gregore, Mo Adams, and Jean Mota started in midfield; Leonardo Campana and Gonzalo Higuaín led the team’s attack.

Miami saw its first scoring chance in the fourth minute while Higuaín slipped a through ball for Campana, who hit a low shot at goal from a wide area, but his attempt was saved.

Inter Miami made their first substitutions in the 66th minute, bringing on Ariel Lassiter and Robert Taylor for Campana and Adams, marking two more Inter Miami debuts.

Inter Miami will hit the road for its second match of the season to take on Austin FC on Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.