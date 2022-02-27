MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said they have a suspect in custody following a shooting in Davie.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of SW 60th Terrace.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
Police did not say what may have led to the shooting and the incident is currently under investigation.
No one else was injured.