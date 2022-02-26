MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians jumped on their bicycles Saturday as they participated in the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
The event celebrated its 12th anniversary this year.READ MORE: 4 Burger Bash Winners At The 21st South Beach Wine And Food Festival
The DCC is a huge tri-county charity-cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 15-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Here are the events taking place:
100 MILE RIDE presented by UKG
6:00AM Ride Start
50 MILE RIDE
7:00AM Ride Start
35 MILE RIDE
Starts from Watsco Center at UM
1245 Daur Dr. Coral Gables, FL 33146
7:30AM Ride Start
15 MILE RIDE
8:00AM Ride Start
DCC 5K presented by AMBETTER
11:00AM Start
All end at Hard Rock Stadium.
RELATED: Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Sees Impact Of Dolphins Cancer Challenge Firsthand
One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.MORE NEWS: Rally Held, As South Florida Residents Worry About Family, Friends Living In Ukraine
If you’d like to donate, click here.