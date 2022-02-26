MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians jumped on their bicycles Saturday as they participated in the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The event celebrated its 12th anniversary this year.

The DCC is a huge tri-county charity-cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 15-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Here are the events taking place:

100 MILE RIDE presented by UKG

6:00AM Ride Start

50 MILE RIDE

7:00AM Ride Start

35 MILE RIDE

Starts from Watsco Center at UM

1245 Daur Dr. Coral Gables, FL 33146

7:30AM Ride Start

15 MILE RIDE

8:00AM Ride Start

DCC 5K presented by AMBETTER

11:00AM Start

All end at Hard Rock Stadium.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.

If you’d like to donate, click here.