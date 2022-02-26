MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday remains mainly dry but moisture will creep in from the Atlantic overnight Saturday. So the rain chance increases in South Florida by Sunday.

As early as Sunday morning, showers are expected to roll onshore along an east wind. Then, Sunday afternoon will be very warm with a mix of sun and clouds, at the same time, the wind shifts from the east to west.

By late Sunday afternoon showers will develop inland and track towards the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. So Sunday evening and night will be wet and very muggy.

Meanwhile, a weakening cold front approaches South Florida form the north, but the front will slow down before clearing our area.

Weather models are now showing the front stalling on Monday and then finally clearing South Florida by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be very warm this weekend with afternoon highs in the low 80s on Saturday and possibly the mid-80s on Sunday before the showers arrives on Sunday evening.

It will begin to feel just slightly cooler by Monday night as temperatures dip to the mid and upper 60s. Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures will be seasonable with highs topping 79 degrees.

Then Wednesday will be slightly cooler with morning lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s.

Breezier winds will develop across South Florida by the end of next week with dry conditions.