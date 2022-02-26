MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police confirmed an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning.
Police said officers were called to 3500 block of Ocean Drive for a man with a gun just after 8 a.m.
Authorities confirmed there had been an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning and that one man had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
No word on the man’s condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.