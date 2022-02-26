MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When all was said and done, there were four winners of the Burger Bash competition Friday night at the 21st South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
The night's premiere event is always popular. As in other years, a number of high-profile judges decided the coveted Very Best Burger Award.
The winners, 2 from each session, were from Miami.
First session: Schweid and Sons Best Burger Award — judges award.
R Catering & Events, from Coral Gables.
People's Choice: La Birra Bar – Miami.
Second session: Schweid and Sons Best Burger Award –
Vice Burger – Miami.
People’s Choice: Motek – Miami.
The South Beach Wine and Food Festival continues with the following events:
- Saturday is the first day of the Grand Tasting Village, beachside on 13th Street and Ocean Drive. There are cooking demos by Food Network personalities, delicious food tastings, and plenty of free-flowing cocktails.
- One of TikTok’s top U.S. food content all-stars and the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef, Nick DiGiovanni, will host Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience as part of the Hallandale Beach Event Series on Saturday.
- There’s even a drag queen brunch on Sunday with performances by Miami’s most beloved drag queens with special guests David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris on Sunday.
In addition to its signature events, there are also intimate dinners, family fun events, late-night parties, and brunches and lunches just to name a few.
Click here for more information and ticket information.