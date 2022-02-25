MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are now thousands of health apps and at-home tests people are using to monitor their health, for everything from asthma to weight loss to sleep apnea.

A Carnegie Mellon University study finds diabetes patients who use apps have better health outcomes, fewer hospital visits, and lower medical costs.

Dr. Natasha Bhuyan is Regional Medical Director for One Medical.

She said with medical personnel strained to treat COVID-19 patients, these apps allow doctors and nurses to monitor their patients’ health without an office visit.

“I really love when patients are engaged in their health and they’re empowered by seeing their own health information,” said Dr. Bhuyan.

But there is a downside.

Patients can be overwhelmed with all this information.

“The information should really be interpreted in the context of a trusted primary care provider. For a lot of patients getting inundated with this information, they sometimes don’t know what to do,” said Dr. Bhuyan.

Tom Dean has been diabetic for 16 years.

He also hosts “Diabetes Chat,” a Twitter community where diabetic patients share their experiences.

For them, constantly keeping track of their blood sugar and insulin can be a matter of life and death.

“When you have to start writing everything down for yourself, with everyone’s busy schedules, it becomes unmanageable at a point,” he said.

But now, Dean has help.

He is using multiple apps to do things like monitor his diet, order new prescriptions, and manage his blood sugar.

“I’ve just gone on now, on to Libre. It will tell me my level instantly, rather than finger pricking the old-fashioned way,” Dean said.

Tom’s Freestyle LibreLink app automatically shares his blood sugar levels with his nurse.

“I think it’s amazing because it’s doing everything kind of for you,” he says. It’s making managing his chronic illness just a little bit easier.

Some health apps have been criticized for collecting users’ data.

Experts say you should choose your app in consultation with your doctor.