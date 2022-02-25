HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Emotions running high among the Ukrainian community in South Florida as their home country comes under attack.

Dozens turned into hundreds through the evening outside Hallandale Beach City Hall on Thursday for a Stand With Ukraine demonstration.

“We’re scared, we’re scared so much, we didn’t want war, we want peace,” says one demonstrator.

Many of the folks who attended are strangers but shared a common Ukrainian bond.

“It’s just like one percent of feeling better just one percent but the rest 99 percent is still bleeding and it’s really hurtful,” says Marya Solodovnikova

Solodovnikova tells CBS4 News her friends in Ukraine are taking refuge in a subway station.

“Can you imagine they’re sitting in the bomb shelters and it’s like my friends they’re sitting there,” says Solodovnikova

For the many with family in the country, they say they’re not backing down.

“My mom she’s like 60 years old and she said I have nowhere to go – I’ve run once, I’m not going to run from Russian terrorists again, so they’re willing to fight,” says Ivgn Dnytriinko.