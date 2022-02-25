MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will be another warm day ahead with highs in the low 80s and the breeze will continue to blow in off the ocean. There might be a few showers riding in on the breeze, but the rain chance remains low.

There is still a high risk of rip current at the beach. Small craft should exercise caution.

Friday night will be mild with lows mostly in the low 70s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with warm highs in the low 80s. High pressure will keep the rain chance low but a stray shower will be possible here or there.

The rain chance does increase a bit on Sunday due to a cold front on the way. Spotty showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend before temperatures cooled down slightly Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will dip to the low 60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.