MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden has selected court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has roots in South Florida, as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and fill the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires at the end of the term.

Jackson, 51, who was born in Washington D.C., was a star student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest. She was on the debate team, student body president, and a Silver Knight Award nominee.

“It is with great hometown pride that I support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States. Her unparalleled experience and inspiring personal narrative will make her a uniquely qualified nominee to serve on the highest court in our nation and to deliver fair and impartial rulings on our county’s most challenging issues,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. “We are so proud that Judge Brown Jackson’s roots run deep here in Miami-Dade. A product of our Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Judge Brown Jackson has long been recognized by her peers, her mentors, and the legal community as a jurist of the utmost integrity.”

“Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on this historic, well-deserved nomination. A former public defender, Obama-era criminal justice policymaker, and expert on sentencing, Judge Jackson has rich experience both in law and life. She is a Justice of the people, by the people, for the people — and I look forward to her confirmation,” said state Sen. Lauren Book

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted on Twitter, “This is exciting. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s credentials are impeccable, and by all accounts she has the character & experience to serve honorably as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Looking forward to her hearing and to seeing her confirmed.