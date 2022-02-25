COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — It’s the ultimate in old world opulence, a four-acre compound in Coconut Grove owned by renowned business leader and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.

There are two homes on the property, including one known as Villa Serena. It’s a historic residence built in 1913 for former U.S. Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan, completely re-done by Arsht and used as her guest home .

The other, called Indian Spring, was built in 1999 and has been her primary residence.

This is where CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo begins her tour with Ashley Cusack, Senior VP at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

“We have about 14,000 square feet here with the exterior properties as well and it has five bedrooms in the main house, and a two bedroom, two bath guest house,” Cusack said.

The price tag, set at a jaw dropping $150 million, makes it the highest listing ever in Miami.

The renowned philanthropist plans on donating the proceeds of this property’s sale to charity.

“She very vocally put that out there in The Wall Street Journal immediately and is standing behind that, so it’s really amazing,” Cusack said.

There are three living rooms downstairs, the grand salon, the sunroom, and the formal living room with 20-foot-high ceilings.

“All these homes focus out to this gorgeous view of Biscayne Bay, we have over 400 feet on the Bay,” Cusack explained.

Her elegant office space has a royal feel, as does the grand dining room.

“This to me is old world elegance,” said Petrillo.

“It really is, and she’s entertained many important people here. She often divided the table and sat over 20 people in this room,” she said.

Up next, a stroll up upstairs on the giant marble staircase.

“It’s like coming out of The Great Gatsby,” said Petrillo.

This is where the primary suite with hand painted ceilings is located. It has two full baths, two closets and hers is gigantic.

“I love this because you actually have a window overlooking the bay to your closet. I think that’s what makes clothes look better here,“ said Cusack.

“My clothes would be very happy here,” said Petrillo.

The entire property sits 15 feet above sea level on a coral rock ridge. The view is as far as the eyes can see.

“This is the money shot. This is amazing,” said Petrillo.

“We’ve got the pool here. It serves both homes and under this decking are two full bathrooms,” said Cusack.

The Arsht Estate, where the past stays pristine and is ready for the taking.

