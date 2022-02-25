LAKE BUENA VISTA – The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that their fully immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel “Halcyon” will debut on March 1st to take guests to a ‘galaxy far, far away.”

“Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment,” according to Disney.

During their stay, Disney said the guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures by interacting with characters, crew, and other passengers they meet as they become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.

Guests will check-in at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World. They will then board a Launch Pod where “they’ll see themselves leave their world behind as they jump into hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the massive and magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.”

When the Launch Pod docks with the starcruiser guests will then step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey.

The all-immersive experience features a number of activities including lightsaber training and then a facing off against a training remote. Guests can also visit the starcruiser’s bridge to learn about its systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense, skills which Disney said could come in handy.

The stay also includes an excursion to Batuu at Disney Hollywood Studios, where guests can explore the winding pathways of Black Spire Outpost and seek out a hidden Resistance base.

Breakfast and lunch are at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room which will serve “a lavish multi-course menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins” for dinner. There will also be a dinner show featuring a “galactic superstar.”

FUN FACT: The Crown of Corellia Dining Room is named for Corellia, the planet known galaxy-wide for the shipyards that created not only the Halcyon starcruiser but also the famed Millennium Falcon.

The hotel also has The Sublight Lounge, described as “a warm and inviting retreat for passengers of all ages.

Every window in the Halcyon starcruiser, including those in each cabin, will have an ever-changing view of the galaxy as the ship moves from destination to destination.

The two day voyage on the Halcyon starts at more than $4,800 for a couple, $5,299 for two adults and a child, and $5,999 for three adults and a child.