MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Essential supplies are leaving South Florida headed for Poland, just two hours outside of Ukraine.

Employees at the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral plan to send 20,000 kits with things like food and hygiene supplies to a town just outside Ukraine. The supplies will help what’s expected to be an influx of refugees following Russia’s invasion early Thursday.

“If just 10 percent of people fleeing would cause four million people exiting immediately like that,” said Michael Capponi, President of G.E.M.

Capponi told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer his team anticipates sending about 100,000 kits of supplies to Poland. Each kit has enough supplies to help a family of four.

“Everything from blankets to sleeping gear to hygiene kits,” said Capponi, who is also flying out to Poland on Thursday. “I think by the time I get there, there is already going to be an influx of people. That’s why we have to ship things by air. We have to get supplies there immediately.”

The kits of supplies will be shipped from South Florida to Poland, where Capponi said Polish, Ukrainian, and military partners will help with distribution.

To donate to the Global Empowerment Mission and their mission in Ukraine, Click Here.