MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front is set to move through South Florida on Sunday which will break the warm and stable pattern.

Although the front is weak, showers are still possible late in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Ahead of the cold front temperatures will be warming up close to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon highs will top the low 80s once again on Friday and Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

These above-average temperatures have been in South Florida’s weather pattern for almost a week now. Then Sunday comes the hottest day of this warm stretch but finally, temperatures will tumble behind the cold front.

This cooldown is not dramatic but it is just enough for temperatures to go back to normal for this time of the year.

Monday morning will be cooler with morning lows in the lower 60s and with a cool north breeze. Monday afternoon temperature in Miami will warm up to a normal high of 79 degrees while all across South Florida will also top the upper 70s.

The winds are going to speed up Monday and Tuesday and turn from the north to the northeast. The northeasterly breeze can bring back more clouds and showers on Tuesday of next week as warmer temperatures return.