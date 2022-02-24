MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning robbery in Pembroke Park landed one person in the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were notified just before 6 a.m. of a shooting in the 4400 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park.

Investigators said a male was shot during a robbery. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted crime scene tape up in front of the Thirsty’s II bar which is located in a strip mall.

One woman who investigators questioned told CBS 4 she left the bar this morning, walked out into the parking lot, and was mugged and roughed up. She didn’t know the shooting victim.

Another woman who spoke to investigators, left the scene only to return after finding blood on her car. She wanted crime scene investigators to take a look at it in case it was pertinent to the shooting.

“I just want the crime scene to come over and look at this. I don’t like this. This is not right. I don’t know what happened, but this is not right,” she said.

The sheriff’s robbery unit is now investigating.